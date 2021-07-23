All God's Creatures: Blessing the Animals
This Sunday we are holding a special presentation, the blessing of the animals. We do not do it inside, but in the pavilion at the park behind the church. I love to see which of God’s creatures will be brought in for a blessing. In the past, we have had the usual cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs. Sometimes we see sheep, curly-haired goats, chickens, ducks, iguanas, many types of lizards, and even a sugar glider (a tiny animal from Australia that can glide).www.lancasterfarming.com
