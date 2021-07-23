All God's Creatures: Blessing the Animals

I’ve committed the most serious crime I can think of against my wife. I divorced her over terrible reasons and I need as many prayers for Kylene and Eric Brender as possible. We married for all the right reasons and went through very hard times to test the very limits of who we were as humans and under the pressure we broke stride. I convinced my wife of Earthy reasons why we should not try to reconcile and we agreed to divorce. I have betrayed her and we had Godly and Heavenly reasons to marry, and I squandered the value of my wife. She now does not want to ever rejoin me with out 3.5y.o son Forest. I love her so much and I want our family to be whole. I have started to go to church again and have reached out for as many prayers as I can every single day since coming to my senses after weeks of it being finalized. Please help us by praying. Please everyone. I love her and would do anything that would glorify God for her. Thank you.