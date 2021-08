Avid tea drinkers may be in search of unique and eye-catching ways to store their teas like these novel tea book tins. The ornate metal tins are all inspired by classic novels such as 'Oliver Lemon Twist' and 'War and Peach,' creating a tasteful way to store teas. All the tea blends are crafted by professional connoisseurs and include various flavors like 'Don Quixotea,' 'The Picture of Earl Grey,' 'Matcha Do About Nothing,' and 'Pekoe Pan' – to name a few.