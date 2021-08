Learning how to use bait in Stardew Valley is incredibly important, particularly for any players looking to increase their chances of reeling it that prize-winning catch. The waters surrounding Stardew Valley’s Pelican Town are home to a huge variety of fish. Not only do these aquatic animals come in all shapes and sizes, but they vary in difficulty to catch. While you can catch fish in Stardew Valley without bait, there are some added benefits to using this nifty item.