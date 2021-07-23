Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Warner Bros. and DC Films have chosen their Batgirl. After her breakout role in In the Heights, Leslie Grace will assume the role of Barbara Gordon for the new film. Earlier this week, Warner tested numerous actresses for the role, per Deadline, including Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy, Why Him?), with others, like Support the Girls’ Haley Lu Richardson, reportedly bowing out before the process began. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life), Batgirl is one of the first DC films to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. The plot details and release date are still under wraps at this time.