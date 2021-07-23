Cancel
TV Series

Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

By ScreenCrush Staff
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.

98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

