John Fassel: Building Return Game Around CeeDee

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 8 days ago
Special teams coordinator John Fassel explained how CeeDee Lamb isn't just the primary punt returner but how they plan to utilize his strengths even more.

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

