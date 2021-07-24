Blue Jackets acquire Adam Boqvist, two first-round picks for Seth Jones

With the 5th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Kent Johnson from the Michigan Wolverines of the NCAA. In a year where there wasn’t a whole lot of consensus throughout the scouting world, Kent Johnson being a top-10 pick felt like a foregone conclusion given his skillset. With a combination of skill, smarts, and hustle, he has star potential at the NHL level. A tremendous skater who can pull off a highlight-reel play and make it look effortless on just about every shift, Johnson has the ability to open up a game offensively. He doesn’t just make a living in the offensive zone either, though, as he’s also a very capable two-way player who actually positions himself well on the defensive side of the puck and can be deployed in all situations.