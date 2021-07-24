Cancel
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Adam Boqvist, two first-round picks for Seth Jones

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus acquires 20-year-old defenseman, draft picks from Chicago. The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Adam Boqvist, first round picks in the 2021 (12th overall) and 2022 NHL Drafts and a second round pick in the 2021 Draft (44th overall) from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones, Columbus' first round pick acquired from Tampa Bay (32nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft and Columbus' sixth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced tonight.

