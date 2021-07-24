Debian 11 'Bullseye' Linux-based operating system release date officially revealed

Some websites claim that Piranha Bytes' Elex 2 will be released on October 19. Developers remain silent on the subject. It is possible that some websites have just accidentally revealed the release date of Elex 2. The post-apocalyptic RPG from Piranha Bytes was announced during this year's E3. In early July we could see the first gameplay from the game. The release date, however, remained unknown until today, because the websites of some online stores, which offer pre-orders of Elex 2, revealed the date of October 19, 2021 . So far, two stores have been found that mention this date: The Game Collection and the French website Fnac.com.