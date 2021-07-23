Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Athletic proposes trade with the Pelicans revolving around Cam Reddish

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Finals just ended, but because the season finished so late thanks to COVID-19, it’s already mock-trade season on the internet. The Athletic joined in yesterday with several hypotheticals, but there was one involving the Hawks and Pelicans that caught my eye. William Guillory, a Pelicans beat writer for...

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Cam Reddish
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Hawks#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBARealGM

Hawks Take Trade Calls On Cam Reddish

The Atlanta Hawks listened to trade offers for Cam Reddish at the trade deadline and are again listening now, sources tell The Athletic. The Hawks will enter the draft with the 20th pick and could use Reddish and that selection to move up. Reddish is currently considered fourth in Atlanta's...
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Should Knicks trade for Cam Reddish as Miami looks to deal?

The Knicks are desperately trying to trade up in the 2021 NBA draft, as they can possibly host four new rookies on a team looking to take a step forward next season. Trading for an established player could be on their radar, and one player who could become available is Atlanta Hawks small forward Cam Reddish.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Hawks and Pacers had “exploratory talks” involving Cam Reddish and draft picks

As rumors begin to swirl in the lead up to the 2021 NBA Draft later tonight, teams are sniffing around for partners to move assets and the Atlanta Hawks are no exception. With the recent signing of Bogdan Bogdanovic and the emergence of both Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter in the past season, one could start to wonder about the future of Cam Reddish with the Hawks, who has come on more slowly than his young wing teammates.
NBAYardbarker

Would the Hawks really consider trading Cam Reddish for a first round pick?

Jonathan Givony — the founder of Draft Express — stirred the pot yesterday when he reported that NBA executives believe the Hawks will trade one of their rookie-scale contract players, like Cam Reddish, for a first round pick(s) this offseason because of the likelihood that they will not be able to pay everyone.
NBA247Sports

Report: Atlanta Hawks could look to trade Cam Reddish

With the 2021 NBA Draft coming up on Thursday, a fair amount of trades are about to go down in advance of the start of free agency on Aug. 6. Many teams have been rumored to have interest in moving into the top five of the draft, and there's limited time remaining to rearrange salary cap situations with summer signings in mind.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

2021 NBA MOCK DRAFT: Cade Cunningham No. 1, Cam Reddish traded to GS

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. VAUGHN DALZELL'S 2021 NBA MOCK DRAFT. 1. Detroit: Cade Cunningham. 2. Houston:...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Would the Cs be a good suitor for Cam Reddish?

It’s not an NBA offseason without some struggling young players rumored to be on the trade block, and it’s not an offseason if the Boston Celtics aren’t showing interest in those young guys. Recently a report surfaced that Cam Reddish was put on the trade block by the Atlanta Hawks as they look to bounce back from their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAaudacy.com

What drafting Jalen Johnson means for the future of the Atlanta Hawks

It’s official! The Atlanta Hawks decided to keep their 20th overall pick, and with it they selected forward out of Duke University Jalen Johnson. Johnson is a 6’9 athletic forward who can shoot pretty effectively, especially from the three point line. In thirteen games last season with the Blue Devils Johnson shot 44% from three. However, he did only take eighteen total three point attempts in his one season with Duke. Obviously, there won’t be much pressure on Johnson to produce offensively in his rookie campaign, but he should be an effective “3 and D” guy next season for the Hawks. While it is true that you can never have too much shooting, or too many good wings on your team, what does this pick mean for the future of the Atlanta Hawks?
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Sixers trade lands Ben Simmons in Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to decide whether to move Ben Simmons while the Boston Celtics need to make some adjustments if they want to continue to improve. There is potential for is a an NBA trade scenario that would check boxes for both sides. It was a putrid performance...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy