Kali Uchis Wins at Univision Premios Juventud Awards

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-winning artist Kali Uchis has won her first Univision Premios Juventud award for Nueva Generación – Femenina (New Female Artist). Additionally, she performed her hit track “telepatía” alongside a full orchestra at the award ceremony last night—watch here. Uchis’ “telepatía,” taken from her Spanish language album, Sin Miedo (del Amor...

