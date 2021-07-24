Cancel
Sabres select defenseman Owen Power with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NHL Draft

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres selected defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft on Friday night, hopefully adding another significant piece to their latest rebuild. It is the second time in four years the Sabres have used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft...

nhl.nbcsports.com

#Nhl Draft
NHL

NHL Draft profile: Owen Power



