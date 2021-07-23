Amouranth reveals crazy encounter with fan who flew to her city to marry her

General Hospital (GH) spoilers and updates tease Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) may still be alive. Nelle was last seen with Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Nelle and Carly had gotten into a fight because Nelle had kidnapped her son Wiley Quartermaine-Corinthos (Eric and Theodore Olson). Nelle had been able to get away from Carly but ended up falling from a cliff. Carly had tried to save Nelle but she fell to her death. Nelle was found on the Pennsylvania side of the river and declared dead. However, Nelle could have found a way to fake her death.