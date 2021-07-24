Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Owen Power Selected No. 1 Overall by Sabres in 2021 NHL Draft

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres selected Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 pick in Friday's NHL entry draft. Power entered the draft as the consensus top-ranked North American skater, according to NHL Central Scouting. The 6'6", 213-pound native of Mississauga, Ontario, posted 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 26 games for the Wolverines last season and added another three assists in 10 games for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships in 2020-21.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Dipietro
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Quinn Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Nhl Network#North American#Nhl Central Scouting#Wolverines#Team Canada#Nhl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres select forward Aleksandr Kisakov with 53rd pick in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have selected another Russian forward on day two of the NHL Draft, this time selecting Aleksandr Kisakov with the 53rd pick. The Sabres selected Kisakov with the pick they acquired from the Boston Bruins when they traded Taylor Hall. Kisakov played 61 games...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

2021 Sabres NHL Draft tracker: Buffalo selects Prokhor Poltapov

BUFFALO – The Sabres drafted Russian winger Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick of the second round, 33rd overall, this morning at the NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound Poltapov, 18, recorded 25 goals and 52 points in 61 games last season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, a junior team in the MHL. Poltapov also registered two goals and seven points in seven contests for Team Russia at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Nick Ritchie and More

As NHL free agency continues to unfold, Jack Eichel's situation with the Buffalo Sabres remains one of the more intriguing storylines. Theoretically, the three-time All-Star should be one of the more attractive trade targets for teams looking outside of free agency. However, asking price and concerns over his health have prevented a deal to this point. Eichel has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck and has advocated for disc replacement surgery. The Sabres don't agree with that plan, which has created a disconnect between player and organization.
NHLBleacher Report

Jack Eichel's Agent Rips Sabres amid Trade Rumors: 'The Process Is Not Working'

Representatives for Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel released a statement blaming the team for failing to trade the center ahead of free agency. After Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams told reporters "we're in control of this process", Eichel's agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, wrote that "the process is not working" and Eichel is awaiting medical clearance to have the surgery he needs to be ready for the start of next season.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLFanSided

Canucks trade for goaltender Spencer Martin from Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks have added another netminder to their roster. On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the team had landed 26-year-old goalie Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lighting, in exchange for future considerations. The Oakville, Ontario native was originally selected in the third round, 63rd overall, by the...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: David Krejci and Jack Eichel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the 35-year old free agent center David Krejci. “David and I have communicated pretty consistently over the last little while. Nothing has changed on that front. He has his own reasons, and he’s gonna keep those private as am I,” Sweeney told reporters in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “In terms of what his timeline is … we’ve left things completely open-ended about him possibly returning to play for us. So it’s not a definitive timeline. As you can see from several of the signings and the approach we took that the center ice position (is) a little bit by committee that we’re gonna have to do that and allow some players to get into some spots and hopefully perform to the level they’re capable of.
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Trade Reaves; McCrimmon Clears Another Misfit

The Vegas Golden Knights were over the salary cap again after they signed Mattias Janmark to a $2 million contract on Wednesday. To clear salary-cap space, the Vegas Golden Knights dumped salary on the NHL trade market when GM Kelly McCrimmon dumped original misfit Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers for a third-round pick.
NHLBleacher Report

Report: Marc-Andre Fleury Researching Blackhawks Before Deciding Future with Team

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury may be more willing to play for the Chicago Blackhawks than previously thought. According to Scott Powers and Rob Rossi of The Athletic, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has been in touch with Chicago since the team pulled off a surprising trade for the veteran earlier this month that blindsided the Vegas Golden Knight star. After initial reports suggested Fleury was considering retirement, the three-time Stanley Cup champion may walk back from that mindset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy