IN OUR VIEW: Value of hands-on learning

Just last week I was sitting at the kitchen table at my Nana and Grandad’s house when I heard my Grandad say something that really struck me. We were talking about his coin collection with the family when he said, “When a coin is flawed it actually increases in value. You want to find and keep the coins that have flaws, as they are most valuable.” I was shocked! There are billions of coins in the world, lots of them in perfect condition, and most of them nearly identical, yet the imperfect, visibly flawed coins are of the greatest value? It was at that moment, it hit me: what if we valued humans in the same manner that we value coins? It is our flaws that make us unique, that make us human. If it were not for our flaws, we would be just another coin in the money supply. So why don’t we value or celebrate them as greatly?