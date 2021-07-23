Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

You Are Cooking Your Bacon Wrong

By Wes
Posted by 
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'll eat bacon any way I can get it. Now that we've established that I will eat bacon pretty much anyway or where but raw, let me tell you how to properly cook bacon. The best way is to put your bacon strips in a pan and cover them with water. The water should just barely be over the height of the bacon. Turn the pan up to boil. What you are going for is enough water to boil the bacon for about two minutes before it drys up. When the water drys up, switch that heat down to about medium and finish frying up your bacon. This process renders most of the fat from your bacon and leaves you with the crispiest, best strips of bacon you've ever had.

buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 1

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
730
Followers
1K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

This spaghetti casserole promises a rich and cheesy dish, made with ground beef, spaghetti sauce, and cream cheese, for a mouthwatering baked bite. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium skillet brown the ground beef. Drain and add the spaghetti sauce. Set aside. Cook the spaghetti according to...
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER STEAK AND GRAVY

Hamburger steak is an easy recipe for a busy weeknight or serve it when you have friends and family over anytime. My family loves hamburger steak and it is such a comfort food. There are so many different variations but this is our favorite. We love this steak served with the gravy over mashed potatoes because it just seems to go together. This recipe is perfect for a busy night and it’s such a hearty dish. It’s a classic that never disappoints! If you love this dish you will also love our Hamburger Goulash!
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

You’ve Been Eating Nutella All Wrong

What’s the best thing to have for breakfast in the morning? If you answered anything other than a thick spread of gooey Nutella on some crisp white toast, you were wrong. The hazelnut and chocolate spread is an indulgent start to any day, and sometimes we are guilty of just getting a massive serving spoon, carving out a sizeable dollop, and just snacking on that when we’re peckish.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

You've been BBQ-ing all wrong! Expert reveals the common mistakes everyone makes grilling - including not cooking vegetables first and forgetting to marinade the meat

With no more restrictions on gatherings and the weather having hit 88F this week, many people will be dusting off their barbecues and enjoying delicious treats in the sunshine. But many will make common mistakes while outdoor grilling which could leave them with some less than desirable dishes. Speaking to...
Food & Drinksmarthastewart.com

Six Ways to Use Cream Cheese in Your Cooking—No Bagels Required!

Cream cheese is an under-utilized ingredient. Of course, it's satisfying to eat an everything bagel with plain cream cheese (or a plain bagel with everything cream cheese!), but this popular bagel topper is actually good for so much more. It can be transformative in both sweet and savory dishes, including pastas, dips, fillings and frostings, and the pound cake pictured above. Here's what you need to know.
Minneapolis, MNminnesotamonthly.com

Summer Cooking That Won’t Overheat Your Kitchen

This is my second Twin Cities summer surviving with only a small AC unit in my living room. I’m usually an avid home cook. I’ll spend at least 30 minutes every day cooking myself a meal. But in this heat, I can barely tolerate standing next to a boiling pot of water.
Food & Drinksdishingpc.com

Ask For It: Madison Double R’s Bloody Mary Recipe

Pour Clamato into a large pitcher, and whisk in all of the ingredients. Make sure to break up any clumps of spices. Fill a large rocks or pint glass with ice. Add 2 ounces vodka (maybe a little more if you like them as strong as the Madison Double R does), then stir in 8 ounces of mix.
Food & Drinksthefreshloaf.com

Bacon Bagels

Log in or register to post comments Printer-friendly version. Thanks for this information; will experiment with a couple of these ideas. I'm going to try and brush the bagel with bacon fat; like that idea! Thanks.
RecipesFood52

Eggplant Bacon

If you’re looking for a pork-free or meat-free alternative to replace the bacon in your Cobb salads or BLT sandwiches, then eggplant is an option absolutely worth exploring. While this isn’t an exact replica of bacon, it still has crispy edges and chewy centers, and that beloved smoky-sweet flavor. Japanese eggplants are the top choice because of their long, bacon-like shape. If you don’t have liquid smoke on hand, the smoked paprika and ground chipotles could provide similar smokiness. An oven-safe wire rack is a good tool for a lot of tasks (like cooking evenly crispy chicken wings or vegetables in an oven), and especially helpful here: It allows more efficient drying by providing better air circulation, leading to a crispier texture. If you don’t own a wire rack, line a sheet pan with foil. Halfway through cooking, use a pair of tongs or a spatula to carefully flip the eggplant slices and continue to cook until evenly browned on both sides.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Beast

Johnsonville Launches Sausage Strips, Looks and Cooks Like Bacon

I've never really thought about what sausage would be like in bacon form, but with Johnsonville's Sausage Strips I guess accepting its reality seems pretty chill. I mean, bacon is pork, and with sausage reformed into bacon-like strips, they're pretty much the same thing. However, Johnsonville did state that the Sausage Strips contain 40% less fat and 30% less sodium per serving than traditional bacon, so there's that added bonus.
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Jell-O Recipes

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. Jell-O Trivia (answers at end of article) In 1936 Jell-O came out with a cola flavored Jell-O. True or False. The residents of what United States city eat more lime flavored Jell-O than any other U.S. city. What were the first flavors of...
RecipesDaily Record

COOK'S CORNER: Check out Ramirez kitchen; you just may find octopus cooking

Anita Ramirez’s 6-year-old daughter, Anna, is a big fan of her mother’s seafood cocktail. The youngster likes the mixture’s tomatoes and corn along with its seafood components, specifically the shrimp and octopus. Yes, octopus, which is one-third of the seafood trio that is combined with an assortment of vegetables, spices...
Recipesthestokesnews.com

Broiling perfect bacon for your BLT

There’s nothing better than a old-fashioned Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato sandwich with melt-in-your mouth bacon slices broiled, not crunchy, but golden brown. To prepare great bacon start with a good quality brand. You may pay more but you’ll get something worth enjoying. Use an oven broiler pan with the cook surface sprayed with Pam or similar cooking spray and a pint of water in the bottom of the pan.

Comments / 1

Community Policy