El Paso Monsoon Brings Out Terrifying Looking Acid Squirting Creature

The pandemic led to an influx in people wanting to adopt or foster dogs to keep them company during the isolated times of 2020. Now that people are being vaccinated and things are opening back up, local animal rescues and shelters are seeing a rise in returned dogs and other animals. It's sad that these dogs were there for people when they were lonely, but now some people don't think twice about returning them and now that their life is back to normal. This had led to many shelters and rescues not accepting any more animals due to the financial and physical strain.