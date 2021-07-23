Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso Monsoon Brings Out Terrifying Looking Acid Squirting Creature

As if swarms of flies and mosquitoes and the threat of communicable diseases each can transmit isn’t enough, now we have to worry about acid squirting creatures. This year’s active monsoon is responsible for more than just flooding and jacked up streets; it’s brought out the critters, too. And that includes vinegaroons, a unique order of arachnid that, according to a post on the Big Bend National Park Facebook, “can shoot a well-aimed spray of 85% acetic acid (vinegar) to protect themselves.”

