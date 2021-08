Nine people were displaced after a fire swept through an apartment building on Northwest Atalanta Way in Oak Harbor on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 8:35 a.m. after reports that a tree was on fire followed by more calls that flames were coming from a three-story apartment unit and spreading, according to a press release from the Oak Harbor Fire Department. Three out of the eight units along with the attic were involved in the conflagration, and a wall on an adjacent apartment complex was damaged from the radiant heat.