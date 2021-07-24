Cancel
NHL

2021 NHL Draft Tracker: Grading every pick in the first round

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The 2021 NHL Entry Draft is upon us! Just 48 hours after learning the initial roster for the NHL’s 32nd team — the Seattle Kraken — the hockey calendar continues to push on through July with two days of draft madness.

Friday already saw a handful of major trades made between NHL teams jockeying for position for the evening’s draft, from the Philadelphia Flyers acquiring defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen from Buffalo to the Arizona Coyotes trading away Oliver Ekman-Larsson to Vancouver. Oh, and Seth Jones is heading to Chicago with an eight-year, $9.5 million AAV extension!

Even after all of that, there are sure to be more hockey trades to come over the course of the evening. Will Jack Eichel also be heading out of Buffalo? What about Vladimir Tarasenko and his situation with the St. Louis Blues?

The backdrop for all that chaos is the NHL draft, with night one featuring 30-plus picks across the league for up-and-coming hockey hopefuls. It’s a night of celebration, of intrigue, and of hope for hockey players and fans alike.

Keep an eye on this page as we update this tracker with analysis and grades throughout the evening as you enjoy the NHL draft!

List

1

Buffalo Sabres: D Owen Power, University of Michigan

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

The consensus No. 1 overall pick heads to Buffalo! Though not a franchise-changing player, Owen Power brings mobility and puck moving skills to a Sabres organization looking for another cornerstone piece. Power was the obvious pick and Buffalo didn’t botch it.

Grade: A+

2

Seattle Kraken: F Matthew Beniers, University of Michigan

(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

The Kraken have made their first draft pick as a franchise! And what a player they get too. Matthew Beniers, teammate of Power at Michigan, is billed as both a scorer and a playmaker and will make a lot of Seattle fans happy with his offensive acumen.

Grade: A

3

Anaheim Ducks: F Mason McTavish, EHC Olten

Mason McTavish is a hard-nosed, grinding hockey player with offensive upside due to his heavy shot. He’ll fit well within the Ducks system as the team continues to build up its prospect coffers.

Grade: B+

4

New Jersey Devils: D Luke Hughes, USA Hockey National Team Development Program

The Devils could not resist drafting Luke Hughes here, brother of No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes from 2019. Hughes, the right-handed defenseman, is a big body that skates well for his size and has good hands.

Grade: B+

5

Columbus Blue Jackets: F Kent Johnson, University of Michigan

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Kent Johnson could be one of the more electric offensive players in this draft. A scoring threat from anywhere on the ice, Johnson should be a powerhouse for Columbus down the road with his lethal shot and creative play.

Grade: A-

6

Detroit Red Wings: D Simon Edvinsson, Frölunda HC

A big-bodied Swedish defenseman, Simon Edvinsson will fit right in with the Red Wings. Billed as a smooth skater, good with the puck, and can get physical as well, Edvinsson grades out as one of the best two-way defensemen in this draft.

Grade: B

7

San Jose Sharks: F William Eklund, Djurgårdens IF

It was a surprise to see William Eklund fall just a little bit, but the Sharks are getting an excellent player here. Eklund is a slippery player, bringing lots of energy and scoring in droves, and is set to grade out as a very high-end NHL player.

Grade: A

8

Los Angeles Kings: D Brandt Clarke, HC Nove Zamky

With the Kings heavy at forward prospects, Clarke fits in well here as a right-handed puck-moving defenseman. His patience with the puck is unparalleled, making him a perfect fit for a power play quarterback down the road in the NHL.

Grade: B+

9

Arizona Coyotes (via Vancouver Canucks): F Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings

(Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Another player who dropped just a tad in this draft, Dylan Guenther is a great pick up for the Coyotes. Guenther has a stellar shot and has great scoring instincts and was projected to be a possible top-five pick here. Really solid value here for Arizona.

Grade: A-

10

Ottawa Senators: F Tyler Boucher, US National Development Program

The Senators went off the board here with Tyler Boucher and his physical presence. Scouting says Boucher is the most hard-hitting player in this NHL draft who does have a scoring touch, but it’s hard not to think Ottawa left a more offensively skilled player on the board here.

Grade: C

12

Columbus Blue Jackets (via Chicago Blackhawks): F Cole Sillinger, Sioux Falls Stampede

In Columbus’ second pick of the first round, the Blue Jackets went with Cole Sillinger. Billed as having one of the best shots in this draft, this is a great pick up for the Blue Jackets, as Sillinger brings offensive production in spades.

Grade: B+

13

Calgary Flames: F Matthew Coronato, Chicago Steel

Matthew Coronato brings the hands and the skill on offense in droves. He likes to shoot the puck, meaning he’ll put up a lot of points and he’ll do it quite quickly. A real nice skill player, and the Flames will be better off for him.

Grade: B+

14

Buffalo Sabres (via Philadelphia Flyers): F Isak Rosen, Leksands IF

After grabbing Power with the No. 1 overall pick, Buffalo got right back at it after making a trade with the Flyers earlier in the day. The pick turned into Isak Rosen, a shifty forward who can handle the puck very very well. Rosen is mostly known as a playmaker, but he can also bring the offense as well.

Grade: B

15

Detroit Red Wings (via Dallas Stars): G Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

The Red Wings moved up in a trade with the Dallas Stars in order to select the first goaltender of the draft! Sebastian Cossa is a mobile goaltender with a good glove hand who put up a .941 save percentage in 19 games in the WHL last year.

Grade: B

16

New York Rangers: F Brennan Othmann, EHC Olten

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Brennan Othmann is a high-speed, high-intensity hockey player. While he might not score in buckets, Othmann still has a great shot and also does well with puck protection too. A nice, well-rounded forward for the Rangers system.

Grade: B

17

St. Louis Blues: F Zachary Bolduc, Rimouski Océanic

Zachary Bolduc’s big upside is his silky smooth hands, as he’s able to move around defenders with ease. He’s got a scoring touch as well, but overall grades out as a real solid two-way player.

Grade: B

18

Winnipeg Jets: F Chaz Lucius, USA Hockey National Team Development Program Juniors

A real great pick for his value, the Jets got a steal here. Chaz Lucius was projected to go closer to the No. 10 slot, as his hockey sense and puck movement feel second-to-none. Winnipeg adds quite a dynamic player to their prospect pool here.

Grade: A-

19

Nashville Predators: F Fyodor Svechkov, Ladia Togliatti

In Fyodor Svechkov, Nashville adds a player who can create separation and scoring opportunities seemingly with ease. Svechkov fell just a bit to No. 19 with Nashville, likely due to his lack of offensive upside compared to his peers, but he provides top-notch puck possession to make up for it.

Grade: B+

20

Minnesota Wild (via Edmonton Oilers): G Jesper Wallstedt, Luleå HF

The Wild moved up two spots with the Oilers in order to draft the second goaltender we’ve seen on Friday, Jesper Wallstedt! Billed as the No. 1 goaltender prospect in this draft, Minnesota got themselves a steal here. Wallstedt is a big presence in goal, doesn’t get rattled when he makes mistakes, and tracks the puck very well.

Grade: A-

21

Boston Bruins: F Fabian Lysell, Luleå HF

The Bruins nab one of the most dynamic players in this draft, Fabian Lysell. He boasts a great shot, high hockey IQ, and a solid technical skillset. It’s surprising Lysell dropped this low, so good on Boston management for scooping him up.

Grade: A-

22

Edmonton Oilers (via Minnesota Wild): F Xavier Bourgault, Shawinigan Cataractes

The Oilers moved back two spots in a trade with the Wild to draft Xavier Bourgault out of the QMJHL. Bourgault has a deceptive shot, stellar playmaking ability, but lacks some skating power and isn’t known for his defensive play. Edmonton also gets a few marks off for trading down out of a spot they could have drafted a much-needed goaltender in.

Grade: B-

23

Dallas Stars (via Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals): F Wyatt Johnston, Windsor Spitfires

Wyatt Johnston is a bit of an anomaly in this NHL draft, as he did not play a game for the Windsor Spitfires last season. Johnston’s only hockey action in 2020 came during the under-18 World Juniors where he played seven games, scoring four points. The Stars take a bit of a risk here, but Johnston has the creativity and the hockey skill to make it in the NHL.

Grade: B

24

Florida Panthers: F Matthew Samoskevich, Chicago Steel

Matthew Samoskevich is one of the better skill players in this NHL draft, blending a small hockey frame with a deadly shot. The Panthers didn’t overreach here with Samoskevich, as he brings high skill and good hands to Florida.

Grade: B

25

Columbus Blue Jackets (via Toronto Maple Leafs): D Corson Ceulemans, Brooks Bandits

The Blue Jackets third and final pick in the first round belongs to right-handed defenseman Corson Ceulemans. The blue liner brings a good shot and a physical presence on the back end, as Ceulemans is not afraid to get in close to disrupt opponents.

Grade: C+

26

Minnesota Wild (via Pittsburgh Penguins): D Carson Lambos, JYP U20

After grabbing a goaltender at the 20th spot, the Wild select defenseman Carson Lambos. Acting sometimes like a forward with his deception skills, Lambos brings a bit of offense to the blue line in Minnesota.

Grade: C+

27

Nashville Predators (via Carolina Hurricanes): F Zachary L'Heureux, Halifax Mooseheads

The Hurricanes traded down out of the first round with Nashville, who selected Zachary L’Heureux with their second pick of the night. L’Heureux is a grit and sandpaper type of player, who loves to play physical with his body, but he does have some untapped potential with his playmaking ability.

Grade: C

28

Colorado Avalanche: F Oskar Olausson, HV71 J20

(Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The Avalanche add to their organization’s strong prospect pool with Oskar Olausson out of Sweden. Olausson brings strong possession play as a forward, with smooth skating ability and offensive upside as well.

Grade: B

29

New Jersey Devils (via New York Islanders): F Chase Stillman, Esbjerg U20

Chase Stillman is the dictionary definition of a NHL power forward. With a high-energy mentality and a playmaking ability, the Devils add a good prospect to their system in need of some depth.

Grade: C

30

Vegas Golden Knights: F Zach Dean, Gatineau Olympiques

Scouted as a two-way player, Zach Dean has some surprising speed and mobility. Known more as a playmaker than a scorer, Dean has a good toolkit that will add to the Golden Knights system.

Grade: B-

31

Montreal Canadiens: D Logan Mailloux, SK Lejon

The Canadiens get an automatic F here for picking a player who withdrew from the 2021 NHL Draft after being fined in Sweden for taking and distributing a woman’s photo without her consent after a sexual encounter.

Grade: F

32

Chicago Blackhawks (via Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning): D Nolan Allan, Prince Albert Raiders

Billed as a defensive defenseman with high skating ability, Chicago adds Allan to their pool of prospects with high hopes he can mature into an efficient player at the NHL level.

Grade: C

