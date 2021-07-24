Cancel
Juárez vs. Toluca live stream, Liga MX Season Opener, TV channel, start time, how to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdml0_0b6Kz6BP00

Juárez will meet Toluca to the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in their first game in the Liga MX Apertura 2021.

Juárez is coming off a 1-0 win over Toluca in a friendly and will look to keep up that momentum when they take the field tonight. Meanwhile, Toluca is looking for a win that has been hard to come by lately against Juarez.

This should be a fun matchup between these two clubs, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight:

Juárez vs. Toluca

  • When: Thursday, July 22
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Liga MX Odds and betting lines

Want some action on Liga MX? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

For more sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire.com.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

