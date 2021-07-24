Juárez vs. Toluca live stream, Liga MX Season Opener, TV channel, start time, how to watch

Juárez will meet Toluca to the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in their first game in the Liga MX Apertura 2021.

Juárez is coming off a 1-0 win over Toluca in a friendly and will look to keep up that momentum when they take the field tonight. Meanwhile, Toluca is looking for a win that has been hard to come by lately against Juarez.

This should be a fun matchup between these two clubs, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight:

Juárez vs. Toluca

When: Thursday, July 22

Thursday, July 22 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: TUDN

Liga MX Odds and betting lines

