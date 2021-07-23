Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Necaxa vs. Santos Laguna live stream, Liga MX, TV channel, start time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IeTn_0b6KyPjM00

Necaxa will meet Santos Laguna from the Estadio Victoria in Liga MX action on Friday night.

Necaxa will be playing in their first match of the brand new season of Liga MX after coming off a 2-0 victory in a friendly with Queretaro. As for Santos Laguna, they are coming off an incredible run last season where they made it all the way to the final, they will be looking to repeat in that fashion this season.

This should be a fun matchup between these two clubs, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight:

Necaxa vs. Santos Laguna

  • When: Friday, July
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Liga MX Odds and betting lines

Want some action on Liga MX? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

For more sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire.com.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#Live Tv#Necaxa#Tudn Live Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSgoal.com

MLS vs Liga MX: All-Star 2021 game squads, TV channel, stream & how many fans can attend

The stars of MLS and Liga MX are set to fight it out in the All-Star final for the first time, and here's what you need to know about it. The 25th edition of the MLS All-Star Game is set to kick-off in August after being rescheduled from July 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, the MLS All-Stars will face off against rival league Liga MX for the first time in history.
SoccerCBS Sports

USWNT vs. New Zealand: Live stream Tokyo Olympics, watch online, TV channel, time, prediction, game odds

The U.S. women's national team are set to continue their Olympic quest for their fifth gold medal on Saturday as group play rolls on during the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT will be facing New Zealand in their second match of the tournament. They'll certainly hope it goes better than their last time out when the USWNT stunningly lost 3-0 against Sweden in their first group G match on Wednesday at Tokyo Stadium in Japan. Team USA are currently sitting at the bottom of group standings and need win against the Football Ferns in order to stay afloat in Group G with a game remaining against Australia.
Soccervavel.com

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Werder Bremen preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

The second matchday of the 2. Bundesliga season serves up a potentially tasty matchup as Fortuna Düsseldorf hosts Werder Bremen at the Merkur Spiel-Arena on Saturday night. Düsseldorf made a strong start to their campaign, as they beat SV Sandhausen 2-0 on the road. A brace from Rouwen Hennings in the second half put them in front, and they were able to hold on to secure the clean sheet and the three points. It was an ideal performance from Die Flingeraner, who could be candidates for promotion come the end of the year.
MLSintermiamicf.com

Inter Miami CF Signs Defender Ventura Alvarado

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed former U.S. Men’s National Team and two-time Concacaf Champions League winning center back Ventura Alvarado to a contract running through the 2021 MLS season, with a Club option for 2022 and an additional Club option for 2023. The 28-year-old Mexican American bolsters the Club’s backline after 10 years in Liga MX, where he also claimed two Liga MX Clausura titles, one Apertura title and a Copa MX title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy