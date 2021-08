In an ambitious vaccine rollout, there was always bound to be a bump in the road before the UK reached its proverbial finish line in getting every eligible adult vaccinated. The problem now facing the Government is that less than 60 per cent of 18-25-year-olds have had their first Covid-19 vaccination. With vaccines now available to adults over 18, young people are not approaching the vaccine with the same sense of urgency as their parents or grandparents. According to a report by The Sunday Times, the Prime Minister was said to be “raging” about the relatively low uptake of vaccination.