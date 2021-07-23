Police searching for Charleston stabbing suspect

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying the suspect in a stabbing that occurred while the victim was sleeping. Police in a statement said that the investigation began after officers responded at 3:20 a.m. June 13 to the 1500 block of Edgar Drive in response to a stabbing that had just occurred. Officers subsequently determined that a person, most likely known to the victim, entered a residence unlawfully and attacked the sleeping victim there.