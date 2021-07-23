Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Big Ten Media Day updates

By ALEX SABRI Summer Reporter
The Exponent
 9 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Spring football gave fans a live showcase of what next year's Boilermakers had to offer on the field.

In just over one month, all of the program's hard work during spring and summer practices will be put to the test against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 4.

'We're close'

Today, Jeff Brohm and three players amplified the media's excitement for the upcoming season in Lucas Oil Stadium, answering the media's most pressing questions for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I really feel like we're close," Brohm said in his opening statement.

"Without question, we have to compete, finish, and work on a lot of small things a little bit better. That's a part of growing, learning, and coaching and figuring out how to win."

Brohm said in-state recruiting is one of the most important factors in creating a strong program. Developing some of the top in-state talent, Brohm said, provides the team with the reputation among local high schools needed to win in the state of Indiana while convincing students they don't need to go across the country to make an impact.

"We feel like we've done a very good job at developing prospects from in-state that want to go somewhere and make a difference," Brohm said.

With former prospects like receiver Rondale Moore from New Albany, receiver David Bell from Indianapolis, and defensive end George Karlaftis from West Lafayette, Purdue has seen no shortage of in-state talent make their way to Ross-Ade Stadium. From Brohm's first full recruiting class in 2018 to the class of 2022, 17 Indiana recruits have committed or played for Purdue, according to 247 Sports.

Brohm said he wanted to continue to build the brand those three players have made for themselves while giving other players a chance to shine using the education Purdue can provide and strong opponents the Boilers will face.

Defensive coordinator Brad Lambert highlighted a massive shakeup in Brohm's defensive coaching staff, one that featured four new defensive hirings. Two of the new hires, linebackers coach Brad Lambert and cornerbacks coach Ron English, have head coaching experience. They served a combined 12 seasons as head coach of the University of Charlotte and Eastern Michigan respectively.

Brohm said he wanted to have a more collaborative approach on the defense with his coordinators, a spot where he took a more hands-off approach in previous seasons. By playing "offense on the defensive side of the ball," Brohm said, players will have more a chance to make plays in the pocket and have fun in the process.

Three coaches were named co-defensive coordinator: Lambert, English, and defensive line coach Mark Hagen. Brohm said he wanted to get as many experienced minds involved in the defensive game planning as he could, building a team of people who have won at different levels to experiment and find creative solutions to succeed.

Bell continued to take the spotlight during the conference, with questions and high praise firing away from media members about the Big Ten's leading receiver. While Brohm said he wasn't featured as much as he could in an offense that led the conference in receiving yards per game (309), he was a player who led by example last season with the seemingly endless receptions of 50/50 passes.

"In a clutch situation, if you need to make a play, he's going to get it done." Brohm said.

West Lafayette, IN
