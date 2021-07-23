7/22/21 Goat flails head

Medical Mystery The Washington Post reported on July 14 that Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, is expected to be under observation at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia for a few days while doctors try to determine the cause behind his chronic hiccups. Bolsonaro has been hiccupping for more than 10 days, even at public events. The leader is no stranger to weird health scares: While he suffered from COVID-19 last year, he was bitten by a large emu-like bird. For his part, he thinks the hiccups may be related to medicines he was taking after dental implant surgery.