7/22/21 Goat flails head
A goat at the Tippecanoe County Fair attempts to scratch its head, but instead flails around like a madman.
A goat at the Tippecanoe County Fair attempts to scratch its head, but instead flails around like a madman.
The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.https://www.purdueexponent.org/
Comments / 0