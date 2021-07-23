2 Small-Cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 90%

Despite the recent market volatility, benchmark indexes are expected to remain steady in the near term. And Wall Street analysts expect small-cap stocks Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) to rally by more than 90% amid bullish market sentiments. So, how can you not read on for details?.The stock market swooned on Monday on growing concerns over rising COVID-19 cases with the spread of the new COVID-19 Delta variant. However, the market soon rebounded the next day. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has reported gains for four straight days.