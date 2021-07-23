Cancel
4 Overvalued Oil Stocks to Avoid as OPEC Agrees to Raise Output

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the settlement of a disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, an OPEC+ deal to increase production was sealed earlier this week. Following the agreement, oil prices have declined approximately 8%. Because declining global demand could cause oil prices to fall further, we believe Chevron (CVX), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Valero Energy (VLO), which are trading at expensive valuations, could witness a price retreat soon. Let’s discuss. On July 18, OPEC+ announced plans to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels each day beginning in August, following a week of internal conflict. The projected rise in supply, coupled with a decline in market demand amid a deceleration of the economic recovery and rising concerns regarding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, has caused oil prices to slump lately.

