4 Overvalued Oil Stocks to Avoid as OPEC Agrees to Raise Output

Oil prices are surging as risk appetite runs wild following disappointing economic data that solidifies the view that the Fed won’t be slowing down its ultra-accommodative stance anytime soon. The growth story is getting stretched into 2022 and this is very positive for risk appetite. Energy traders are anticipating further price increases from Saudi Arabia and that might prove too aggressive given the short-term impact to demand over the Delta variant. The oil market remains very tight but some vaccine requirements might disrupt the short-term demand story as still around one-third of the country seems unlikely to get vaccinated. As more businesses start requiring masks again, that could lead to a slower demand recovery.