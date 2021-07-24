Dalton pitcher Pendley commits to Georgia Southern, furthers program's local connection

File/Daily Citizen-News Dalton High School's Brady Pendley attempts to turn a double play in a 2019 game.

Dalton High School's Brady Pendley is set to join a growing Whitfield County connection to Georgia Southern University's baseball program.

Pendley, a rising senior pitcher and infielder for the Catamounts, announced his commitment to the school on his Twitter account this week.

"Blessed to announce I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at Georgia Southern University!" Pendley announced. "I would like to thank God and everyone that has helped me get here."

The local connection to the Statesboro program starts at the top.

The Eagles are coached by Rodney Hennon, a Dalton native and graduate of Dalton High. He's headed into his 23rd season leading the Georgia Southern program.

Also on the roster for the Eagles is rising junior catcher JP Tighe, a 2018 Dalton graduate. Ty Fisher, who hails from Northwest Whitfield High School, also recently announced his intention to transfer to Georgia Southern after a couple of seasons spent pitching at Tennessee Tech.

As a junior in 2021, Pendley pitched 39 2/3 innings, finishing with a 3.70 ERA and 54 strikeouts. He was a member of Region 5-6A's second team.

Pendley will have a new coach for his final season of high school baseball in 2022. Ronnie Natola took over the Catamount program after the departure of former coach Rhett Parrott after last season.