Wow! The photo sessions from this week produced loads of outtakes to share with you today! So here’s the roundup — I have way more than usual. If you are wondering about the photo above, my human got a packet of fake butterflies from Joann’s Fabrics a while back and has no idea what to do with them. This is probably not the last time you see any of them… but it is definitely the last time you see one with this hat.