17-year-old boy hospitalized in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital following a shooting in Northeast D.C. early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). MPD officers responded to the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast around 1:16 a.m., said 6th District Watch Commander Capt. Mancuso. Police had received a 911 call about the shooting, and Shotspotter technology also picked up the sound of gunshots around the same time, Mancuso said.www.wusa9.com
