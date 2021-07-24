Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Engle, City of Elephant Butte, North Monticello Point, Elephant Butte Lake, Lost Canyon, Rock Canyon, Hot Springs Landing, Lakeshore Highlands, Ash Canyon and South Monticello Campground.