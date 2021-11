A video released by Tustin police shows what led to the fatal police shooting of a homeless man in that city in August. Luis Manuel Garcia-Areas was shot just after 10 a.m. on Aug. 9, after he came out from a bush near a mobile home park in the 15400 block of Williams Avenue after officers ordered him to do so, police said. Garcia-Areas was holding a nearly 5-foot-long wooden pole when he came out of the bush, at which time an officer tased him and another fired shots twice, according to body camera footage released in October.

TUSTIN, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO