Employers continue to have difficulty finding workers as the pandemic continues and federal dollars are available to help local businesses. Ohio Means Jobs Allen County getting 160-thousand dollars through the Greater Ohio Workforce Board. It will allow them to focus efforts for businesses trying to recruit workers. OMJ is encouraging anyone holding out for employment to act now and get the best available jobs and for employers to take advantage of this resource to recruit.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO