Water district congratulates poster contest finalists

The Plainview Water District (PWD) is proud to announce the 18 winners of the 2021 water conservation poster contest. An annual tradition in the District, the poster contest is held in partnership with the Plainview Old Bethpage Central School District for students in grades 1 through 6. This poster contest is designed to be a fun activity that also provides an opportunity for students to learn about the importance of water conservation and our region’s sole-source aquifer.