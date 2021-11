The importance of having good mentors in graduate school cannot be overstated. As a recent graduate student, I can personally attest to the value of having strong ones. I was fortunate to have more than one mentor in graduate school who provided me advice that helped me navigate many of the challenges I faced—from feedback on shaping my research to strategies for job searching and dealing with stress. It was a huge source of comfort and strength to know that I could turn to certain people for support with different issues.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO