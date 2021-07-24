Rangers Roster Notes: Terry’s MLB Call-Up, Trevino Activated, Solak Demoted

Texas Rangers' prospect Curtis Terry is in Houston tonight to join the club against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, in what will be his MLB debut. He has spent this season at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .294/.375/.583/.958 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI in 65 games, his first action above the High-A level.

Terry has 48 career starts at first base and 14 as the designated hitter while playing for the Express. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Georgia native is currently among the leaders in the Triple-A West league for RBI, home runs, total bases, extra-base hits, hits, and OPS. His 17 home runs are tied with High-A Hickory's Blaine Crim for the organization lead.

When asked about Terry's role with the Rangers, manager Chris Woodward said, "He's here to hit. Maybe a little first base, but he's primarily here to hit."

Terry was pulled mid-game last night and told the news that he would be with the big club today. His teammates embraced him before he even left the field, including players leaving the bullpen to congratulate him on his call-up.

"He's funny, has a good sense of humor, and brings a sense of joy to wherever he goes," Woodward commented when asked about Terry's popularity with teammates.

Terry was selected by the Rangers in the 13th round of the 2015 June draft and has spent his entire professional baseball career in the Rangers' farm system, batting .291/.361/.527/.888 with 75 home runs and 80 RBI in a season where he split time between High-A Down East and Low-A Hickory.

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino was activated from the 10-day Injured List, where he spent June 29 through July 22 with a bruised right forearm.

During his injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Frisco from July 16 - July 22, Trevino batted .286, going 6-for-21, with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, and two walks. He reached base safely in five of the six games he played. In his final appearance with the RoughRiders on July 22 in Amarillo, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

As the Rangers' opening day catcher, Trevino still leads the club with 47 starts behind home plate this year. He's hitting .230 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 54 games with the Rangers.

Nick Solak Optioned, John Hicks DFA’d

Nick Solak has made a team-high 88 starts at second base this season and hit .225 with nine home runs and 34 RBI over 92 total games for Texas. He achieved a 71-game errorless streak from April 14 - July 9, the longest single-season streak ever by a Rangers' second baseman.

"He's a pro, he took the news like a pro," Woodward said of Solak when asked how he took the news. "He's not that far away mentally. He's very close.”

John Hicks was selected from Round Rock on June 29 and has batted .258 with four home runs and seven RBI over 10 games for the Rangers. He set a Washington/Texas franchise record by being the first player to hit at least four home runs over his first four games with the club.

"He's the toughest one I've ever had to do," Woodward said when asked about giving Hicks the news. "We did everything we could do to keep him on the roster. But right now it's the best thing for the organization."

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Hicks to the minor leagues.

