Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rangers Roster Notes: Terry’s MLB Call-Up, Trevino Activated, Solak Demoted

By Timm Hamm
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAq3Q_0b6Kl2IP00

Texas Rangers' prospect Curtis Terry is in Houston tonight to join the club against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, in what will be his MLB debut. He has spent this season at Triple-A Round Rock, batting .294/.375/.583/.958 with 17 home runs and 53 RBI in 65 games, his first action above the High-A level.

Terry has 48 career starts at first base and 14 as the designated hitter while playing for the Express. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Georgia native is currently among the leaders in the Triple-A West league for RBI, home runs, total bases, extra-base hits, hits, and OPS. His 17 home runs are tied with High-A Hickory's Blaine Crim for the organization lead.

When asked about Terry's role with the Rangers, manager Chris Woodward said, "He's here to hit. Maybe a little first base, but he's primarily here to hit."

Terry was pulled mid-game last night and told the news that he would be with the big club today. His teammates embraced him before he even left the field, including players leaving the bullpen to congratulate him on his call-up.

"He's funny, has a good sense of humor, and brings a sense of joy to wherever he goes," Woodward commented when asked about Terry's popularity with teammates.

Terry was selected by the Rangers in the 13th round of the 2015 June draft and has spent his entire professional baseball career in the Rangers' farm system, batting .291/.361/.527/.888 with 75 home runs and 80 RBI in a season where he split time between High-A Down East and Low-A Hickory.

Rangers catcher Jose Trevino was activated from the 10-day Injured List, where he spent June 29 through July 22 with a bruised right forearm.

During his injury rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Frisco from July 16 - July 22, Trevino batted .286, going 6-for-21, with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, and two walks. He reached base safely in five of the six games he played. In his final appearance with the RoughRiders on July 22 in Amarillo, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

As the Rangers' opening day catcher, Trevino still leads the club with 47 starts behind home plate this year. He's hitting .230 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 54 games with the Rangers.

Nick Solak Optioned, John Hicks DFA’d

Nick Solak has made a team-high 88 starts at second base this season and hit .225 with nine home runs and 34 RBI over 92 total games for Texas. He achieved a 71-game errorless streak from April 14 - July 9, the longest single-season streak ever by a Rangers' second baseman.

"He's a pro, he took the news like a pro," Woodward said of Solak when asked how he took the news. "He's not that far away mentally. He's very close.”

John Hicks was selected from Round Rock on June 29 and has batted .258 with four home runs and seven RBI over 10 games for the Rangers. He set a Washington/Texas franchise record by being the first player to hit at least four home runs over his first four games with the club.

"He's the toughest one I've ever had to do," Woodward said when asked about giving Hicks the news. "We did everything we could do to keep him on the roster. But right now it's the best thing for the organization."

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Hicks to the minor leagues.

CONTINUE READING: Which Pitching Options Are Available For Rangers After Trade Deadline?

Comments / 0

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
114
Followers
458
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
John Hicks
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Curtis Terry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Rangers Roster Notes#Injured List#Double A Frisco#Roughriders#Dfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
92.9 NIN

The Texas Rangers Are Not Bad Right Now, They’re Historically Awful

The Texas Rangers are on a bad stretch that hasn't been seen since 1906. This time of the year, all eyes are on the Texas Rangers. Football season hasn't kicked off yet, hockey is done, basketball is wrapping up. It's all baseball right now and if you're a Rangers fan, it's not pretty. The Texas Rangers have returned from the All Star Break keeping their losing streak going.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers: 2 times the franchise ‘sold big’ at the Trade Deadline

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 8: Mark Teixeira of the Texas Rangers stands on third base during the game against the Cleveland Indians at Ameriquest Field in Arlington on May 8, 2005 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers defeated the Indians 7-2. (Photo by John Williamson /MLB Photos via Getty Images) Labeling...
Reno, NVMLB

Rangers call up No. 26 prospect Curtis Terry

HOUSTON -- On Friday night in Reno, Nevada, Curtis Terry did exactly what he’s done all season with Triple-A Round Rock: hit the ball hard. But then there was a shocking turn of events. Terry, after hitting a one-out double in the second inning, was removed from the game. The first baseman thought he was in trouble. At that moment, he thought Express manager Kenny Holmberg was removing him from the game because he was slow out of the box on the high-flying double.
MLBOneida Dispatch

After seven seasons with Rangers, Texas trades Joey Gallo to New York Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo got a chance to say a final goodbye Tuesday night with a home run and post-game interview. Less than 24 hours later, the Texas Rangers traded the outfield slugger to the New York Yankees. The trade would involve eight players with lefty John King also going to New York and six returning to the Rangers, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers complete fire sale with Gibson/Kennedy trade to PHI

Jul 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (44) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports. If the Texas Rangers were going to trade Joey Gallo, they had to be prepared for a fire sale...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers Notes: Saturday's Game vs Blue Jays Postponed, Five Draft Signings

For the first time this season, the Texas Rangers will have to make up a game. Saturday's contest between the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain. The Blue Jays typically don't have to worry about rain delays since they are one of nine teams with roofed stadium. However, they have been playing their home games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. and most recently at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Alex Rodriguez is wrong. Here’s why Yankees must make big trade offer for Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The Yankees should go get Joey Gallo before the MLB trade deadline on July 30. And, according to The Athletic, at least one baseball exec agrees with me:. The Yankees, in dire need of left-handed hitting and athleticism, are an obvious fit for (Rangers right fielder Joey) Gallo; one rival exec says the Yanks can dramatically improve their defense by adding Gallo and (Rockies) shortstop Trevor Story, then moving Gleyber Torres to second base and DJ LeMahieu to first.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers option struggling infielder Nick Solak, designate catcher John Hicks

The Rangers announced Friday that they’ve selected the contract of minor league first baseman Curtis Terry (as previously reported) and opened a spot on the 40-man roster by designating catcher John Hicks for assignment. Texas also reinstated catcher Jose Trevino from the 10-day injured list and, perhaps most notably, optioned struggling infielder Nick Solak to Triple-A Round Rock.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Trevino sitting Sunday for Rangers

The Texas Rangers did not list Jose Trevino as a starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Trevino will sit Sunday out while Jonah Heim starts at catcher and bats fifth. Our models project Trevino for 121 more plate appearances this season, with 2 home runs, 12 runs, 12...
Detroit, MIYardbarker

Rangers vs Tigers: Starting Lineups, Injury Updates On Calhoun, Trevino, Arihara

Texas Rangers (35-60) at Detroit Tigers (45-51) TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA) DET: RHP Matt Manning (1-3, 6.95 ERA) Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time.
BaseballNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rangers 1B Curtis Terry to Make Major League Debut Friday

Texas Rangers' 2015 draft pick Curtis Terry, 24, will make his major league debut on Friday against the Houston Astros, the baseball club announced Friday. The first baseman's contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock as part of a series of roster moves made before Friday night's series opener against the Astros.
Baseballaudacy.com

Rangers option Nick Solak, promote Curtis Terry

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Rangers have optioned second baseman Nick Solak to Triple-A Round Rock and have promoted outfielder Curtis Terry ahead of their series with the Houston Astros. Terry will be in the starting lineup as the designated hitter for the series opener Friday night in Houston.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Curtis Terry: Getting regular reps at DH

Terry will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and bat seventh Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. Terry has handled a near-everyday role at DH since his promotion from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. He'll pick up his fourth start in five games Wednesday, but he'll need to start finding some success at the plate quickly to ensure he sticks as a lineup regular. Terry has gone 0-for-11 with no walks and six strikeouts to begin his big-league career.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees, Rangers talk Joey Gallo trade as suitors line up

Fact: The New York Yankees need an extra outfielder. Fact No. 2: The Yankees need a left-handed hitter to bring balance to the lineup. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. General manager Brian Cashman might have found himself...
MLBallfans.co

Rangers Latest MLB Team To Enter No-Man’s Land

It has been a rough go for the Texas Rangers of late. At 35-65, the team is firmly in the basement in the American League West, and the record might get even worse down the stretch once the deadline sell is complete. The Rangers are currently suffering through a 12-game...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Diamondbacks, with MLB-worst mark, visit skidding Rangers

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to own the worst record in baseball but they aren't playing the poorest ball in the majors. The Texas Rangers currently hold that label and they strive to halt a 12-game losing streak when they face the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Arlington, Texas.
MLBwesb.com

Yankees Move To Add All-Star Slugger Joey Gallo From Rangers

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a medical review and is expected to be made official today. The Rangers will receive right-hander Glenn Otto, second baseman Ezequiel Duran, shortstop Josh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy