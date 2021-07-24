Governor Mills declares August 7-8 as Maine’s inaugural Wild Blueberry Weekend

With Maine’s blueberry season just around the corner, Governor Janet Mills declared August 7-8, 2021 as Maine’s first annual Wild Blueberry Weekend. The Governor made the announcement during a celebration at the Blaine House today, where she was joined by a diverse group of wild blueberry growers and processors, Patricia Kontur of the Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine, and Amanda Beal, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. The event featured a tasting of a number of wild blueberry-themed products, as well as fresh wild blueberries that are being harvested now. Last year, Maine farmers harvested nearly 60 million pounds of wild blueberries.