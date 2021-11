(Atlantic) Atlantic alum Bret Meyer will enter the Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Hall of Fame on Friday. Meyer will be honored during halftime of the Class 5A State Championship game. He quarterbacked the Trojans to a state championship in 2002 before going on to a record setting career at Iowa State. “It kind of came out of nowhere. I don’t know it’s something that you’re expecting, but you’re humbled by it and excited for it. To me the first thing you think of is our team in 2002. Just how close of a team we were and how many good players we had and the good coaches we had. Not only that year, but also growing up in Atlantic and playing a lot of sports. So that’s what came to mind and then just how lucky I was to be able to play in college and have some success. To play with Tom Schmeling who I grew up with and it really just brought back a lot of good memories.”

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO