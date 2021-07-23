Cancel
HAM opens new LNG service station in Spain

By Sarah Smith
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new service station, which has been named BENITO, has been developed by HAM Criogénica, together with HAM’s R&D team, and is characterised mainly by needing only one day to be installed and put into operation, reducing the construction time of the gas station considerably. The gas station has an 80 m3 tank, in which the dispenser and payment terminal are integrated. The new supply unit, created by HAM’s team of engineers, marks a new milestone, together with the company’s mobile service stations, Yellow Project and other innovations, which position HAM as a leader in the design and construction of CNG-LNG service stations.

Spain
Europe
