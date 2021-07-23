HAM opens new LNG service station in Spain

Global oil and gas contracts activity in Q2 2021 witnessed a decrease in the number of contracts and contract value. The significant decrease in contract value from $46.4bn in Q1 2021 to $27.6bn in Q2 2021 was attributed to the significant difference-maker $12.242bn contract of Chiyoda and Technip Energies for the North Field East LNG project signed in Q1 2021. Some of the notable contracts during Q2 2021 include Saipem and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) joint venture (JV), as well as Keppel Shipyard’s contracts from Petrobras for the construction of Buzios VIII (P-79) and Buzios VII (P-78) FPSO for deployment on the Buzios field, Brazil, and McDermott International and Sinopec International Petroleum Service consortium’s $2bn future EPCC contract from Total for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) services for Tilenga development in the Lake Albert Basin, Republic of Uganda.