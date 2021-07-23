Cancel
Baker County, OR

Wolves injure steer near Durkee

Wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack in eastern Baker County have attacked cattle in the Manning Creek area northeast of Durkee for the second time in a week.

In the most recent case, unlike the previous incident, the livestock survived.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 20, a rancher, while checking cattle, found an injured steer on a 2,500-acre private land pasture, according to a report from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW).

The 950-pound steer is about a year and a half old.

The rancher brought the injured steer by trailer to a corral, where an ODFW biologist examined the animal on Wednesday, July 21. The biologist estimated the steer was attacked three to four days earlier. The steer had at least 30 tooth scrapes, including on the rear of both back legs and in front of the front left leg. Based on location, size, number and direction of the scrapes, the wounds are consistent with wolf attacks on adult cattle, according to the ODFW report.

On July 14, an ODFW biologist confirmed that wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack had killed a five-month-old calf on a public land grazing allotment, also in the Manning Creek area.

A wolf from the Lookout Mountain pack that’s fitted with a GPS tracking collar was at the location where the carcass was found at about the approximate time of death, according to an ODFW report.

