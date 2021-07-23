Caddo Sheriff Deputy Dies in Tragic Crash at Accident Scene

Gunshots rang out Tuesday night (7/27/21) in Minden. Minden Police Department received a call from Minden Medical Center yesterday saying they had a gunshot victim in the ER. When MPD arrived to investigate they found that the victim was a young black male who had been shot multiple times. After questioning MPD found that the young man had been shot on MLK Drive in Minden. No further information has been released and the matter is still being investigated. The Minden Police are certainly frustrated with the recent surge of gun violence. The following was posted on the Minden Police Association Facebook page: