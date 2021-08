(St.Paul, MN) - Minnesota schools and community organizations are now using the U-S Department of Agriculture (USDA) Summer Food Service Program to provide meals to kids. "Under the summer food service program all children age 18 and under can receive free meals from any of the sites that are available, so it doesn't even necessarily even need to be your school district," Daron Korte with the state Department of Education. "The food service program helps close nutrition gaps and we think that's really important because in the summertime we want to be sure that those students are having those healthy meals so they can be ready to return in the fall to school and to learn."