Sports journalist Maria Taylor has been hired by NBC just days after her ESPN contract expired.NBC announced that Ms Taylor was joining the network during its Olympic programming on Friday night after ESPN and Ms Taylor said on Wednesday that they couldn’t come to a deal on a new contract.Ms Taylor will now be a part of NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The opening ceremony took place on Friday.She will join the up to three-hour nightly broadcasts of Prime Plus and be a correspondent on the network.NBC added that Ms Taylor will also serve as a host and contributor...