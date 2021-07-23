Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones, Draft Pick to Chicago; Acquire Adam Boqvist, Draft Picks In Return
This evening, the Blue Jackets traded defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for young defenseman Adam Boqvist. There were also picks exchanged between the teams. Chicago received the Blue Jackets' 2021 31st-overall pick (1st round), and a 2022 sixth-rounder. The Blue Jackets received the Blackhawks' 2021 first-round pick (11th overall), a 2021 second-rounder, and a 2022 first-round pick. If the 2022 first-round pick is in the top two, it becomes a 2023 first-round pick instead.www.1stohiobattery.com
