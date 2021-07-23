Blue Jackets Trade Seth Jones, Draft Pick to Chicago; Acquire Adam Boqvist, Draft Picks In Return

Have unique opportunity to bolster system by choosing impact players. The 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23-24. The first round will be July 23 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN2, SN, SN NOW, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 24 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, SN NOW). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects and other features. Today, a look at the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have three picks in the first round. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.