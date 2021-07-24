Matthew Beniers Selected No. 2 Overall by Kraken in 2021 NHL Draft
The Seattle Kraken selected Michigan center Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft on Friday. The 18-year-old from Massachusetts is the second Wolverines player selected in this year's class after defenseman Owen Power went first overall to the Buffalo Sabres. In 24 games last year, Beniers notched 10 goals and 14 assists, though Michigan's season was cut short because of a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the program to withdraw from the NCAA tournament ahead of the first round.bleacherreport.com
