Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Jadon Sancho. The Premier League club reached an agreement to sign the England winger from Borussia Dortmund last month, and the 21-year-old successfully underwent a medical following his participation at Euro 2020. He has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford. United are understood to have paid €85m (£72.9m) for the England international, making him the fourth most expensive signing in their history. “I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” Sancho...