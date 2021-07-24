NFP to Sponsor the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals for Fifth Consecutive Year

Home Insurance Carriers Using Digital Business Models and Leveraging the Right Data Will be Best Positioned to Make Smart Decisions and Deliver a Superior Customer Experience. LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, advanced analytics and technology for the insurance industry, released findings from a new research study revealing how disruption, innovation and the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting the U.S. home insurance industry. The Innovations Transforming the Home Insurance Buying Process report illustrates how consumer expectations are evolving. As a result, carriers need to streamline their insurance buying processes in order to modernize their customer experience.