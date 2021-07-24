Cancel
Chicago Bears Clawing at NFC North Title

RJ Bell is a fan of the The Chicago Bears winning the NFC North this upcoming season and Vegas' odds on that happening which is currently at 4-to-1. According to RJ, the division is in a disruptive state considering the recent firing of a Vikings assistant coach and the ramifications in the Minnesota locker room that could arise from it. Plus, there is star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers in Greenbay, who may not have the passion to get it done as he once did. With a defense that can be counted on and a new quarterback, The Chicago Bears are looking like a winner.

