Best Delta 8 THC Tinctures & Oils Reviewed: Top 3 Picks for 2021

You may not be familiar with it yet, but CBD has quickly created an entirely new and profitable industry that includes a wide variety of products ranging from edibles to smokeable flowers to essential oils. CBD products have especially taken off in the wellness space, where consumers have started using everything from CBD-infused soaps to topical lotions. Some people even combine CBD with other supplements like melatonin to assist with a variety of issues like occasional sleeplessness, though you should always talk with a doctor before adding CBD to your routine for the first time. If you don't know much about CBD and want to learn more about one of the newest lifestyle trends, read on for a beginner's guide to CBD and CBD products.