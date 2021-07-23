212Quest

Liven up your party or friendly gatherings with these exciting scavenger hunt ideas!

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Scavenger hunt games have been around for many years. They are a popular choice for people of all ages and can make any event or occasion more enjoyable and exciting.

A scavenger hunt is an activity that allows participants to collect different items and perform different challenges from a given list. And they are a great way to break boredom on the weekends or during a long journey.

Whether as a leisure activity or as the next team builder in the office, well-planned scavenger hunts are fun games for all adults. And to help you have fun, we have put together a list of some of our favorite adult treasure hunt ideas.

20 Scavenger Hunt Ideas For Adults

Here are a few ideas you can try out for an adult scavenger hunt.

—Clown Car

Take a photo fitting as many people as you can find into a standard 5-seat vehicle. Bonus points for each additional person not on your team!

—American Muscle

Take a photo of a Ford Mustang, a Chevrolet Camaro, or a Dodge Charger.

—Esquire

Take a photo of somebody striking a professional pose in front of an office wall featuring fancy-looking degrees and professional certifications.

—Living History

Take a photo with as many people as you can find who are born in different decades! Bonus points if you can go for more than two decades.

—Minesweeper Champ

You can try this scavenger hunt activity at your workplace with colleagues. Find and take a photo of a team member holding a computer mouse with a roller ball on the bottom.

—Rewind

This scavenger hunt is also good for the workplace. Find and take a photo of a team member holding a video or tape Cassette. Any video or tape cassette will do.

—Frozen in Time

This is another scavenger hunt you could try out at work. Share a picture of what was left on your desk all those months ago. You can set bonus points for rotten food, dirty coffee mug, plants in need of love, or a calendar still flipped to a 2020 date.

—Barnyard

Take a video of people dressed up as animals and doing impressions of the animals they are mimicking.

—Fall Décor

Take a photo of a great room or doorway decorated in the Halloween spirit. This is a fun activity during the Halloween season.

—Frankenstein’s Monster

Take a photo of somebody combining as many parts of other people’s costumes to create a new abomination of a costume. This is a fun activity during the Halloween season.

—Glucose Grillz

Find some candy corn and take a photo of somebody wearing them as vampire fangs.

—Halloween Chow

Take a video of somebody in costume ordering food at a cafe or fast food restaurant in character.

—Halloween Classics

Take a photo of somebody dressed up as a Ghost, Witches, Skeleton, Demon, Vampire, or Zombie. You can also take a photo of as many people dressed up as superheroes assembled into a squad. You can also take a photo of somebody dressed up as a Firefighter, Nurse, Police Officer, Soldier, or Doctor.

—College Scavenger Hunt Ideas

There are a lot of fun ideas to try with adults in college. Find another student in the Arts Building and take a video of you acting out a short passage from their favorite Shakespeare play with them.

You can also take a photo of you shaking hands with somebody wearing a tie inside the Business Building. Find out where the largest library on campus is and take a photo of yourself reading in the main study hall.

—Scavenger Hunt Ideas for St. Patrick's Day

You can take a photo with somebody wearing a Team Ireland soccer (football) or rugby jersey. You can also take a picture with somebody wearing some festive St. Patrick’s Day stockings. Find as many leprechaun hats as you can and take a photo of your team members or strangers wearing them. Bonus points for each hat.

—Scavenger Hunt Ideas for Valentines Day

You can use these ideas as the foundation for your Valentine's Day scavenger hunt. You can take a video of you holding up your heart saying "I Love You to Pieces". You can also take pictures of the shapes you used to fill your heart!

—Christmas Scavenger Hunt Idea

Take a photo of everyone on your team with their noses colored red like Santa’s favorite reindeer. You can also find a mall Santa or have a team member dress up as Santa Claus. Take a photo of another team member sitting on Santa’s lap.

—Outdoor Scavenger Hunt Idea

This is a fun way to be one with nature. You can find a statue, a monument, or an everyday object dedicated with a plaque. Photograph your team next to your find. You can also take a photo of a teammate climbing up and hanging from a tree.

—Office Scavenger Hunt Idea

This could be fun at your workplace. You can find somebody that speaks another language and ask them to teach your team a song in that language. Then, take a video of your team singing the song together.

—City-Based Scavenger Hunt Ideas

This is another way to socialize with people in your city and get to know places. You can try to find all the art workshops in your city or historical objects in the museum. You can also try all the old restaurants in your city and get to know the history behind them.

Conclusion

Scavenger hunts are one way to kill boredom. They also help build unity amongst your friends and your workmates. You can try out some of these other ideas and see what works for your workmates or friends.

