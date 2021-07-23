Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

20 Scavenger Hunt Ideas For Adults

By tampafp.com
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago

212Quest

Liven up your party or friendly gatherings with these exciting scavenger hunt ideas!

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Scavenger hunt games have been around for many years. They are a popular choice for people of all ages and can make any event or occasion more enjoyable and exciting.

A scavenger hunt is an activity that allows participants to collect different items and perform different challenges from a given list. And they are a great way to break boredom on the weekends or during a long journey.

Whether as a leisure activity or as the next team builder in the office, well-planned scavenger hunts are fun games for all adults. And to help you have fun, we have put together a list of some of our favorite adult treasure hunt ideas.

20 Scavenger Hunt Ideas For Adults

Here are a few ideas you can try out for an adult scavenger hunt.

—Clown Car

Take a photo fitting as many people as you can find into a standard 5-seat vehicle. Bonus points for each additional person not on your team!

—American Muscle

Take a photo of a Ford Mustang, a Chevrolet Camaro, or a Dodge Charger.

—Esquire

Take a photo of somebody striking a professional pose in front of an office wall featuring fancy-looking degrees and professional certifications.

—Living History

Take a photo with as many people as you can find who are born in different decades! Bonus points if you can go for more than two decades.

—Minesweeper Champ

You can try this scavenger hunt activity at your workplace with colleagues. Find and take a photo of a team member holding a computer mouse with a roller ball on the bottom.

—Rewind

This scavenger hunt is also good for the workplace. Find and take a photo of a team member holding a video or tape Cassette. Any video or tape cassette will do.

—Frozen in Time

This is another scavenger hunt you could try out at work. Share a picture of what was left on your desk all those months ago. You can set bonus points for rotten food, dirty coffee mug, plants in need of love, or a calendar still flipped to a 2020 date.

—Barnyard

Take a video of people dressed up as animals and doing impressions of the animals they are mimicking.

—Fall Décor

Take a photo of a great room or doorway decorated in the Halloween spirit. This is a fun activity during the Halloween season.

—Frankenstein’s Monster

Take a photo of somebody combining as many parts of other people’s costumes to create a new abomination of a costume. This is a fun activity during the Halloween season.

—Glucose Grillz

Find some candy corn and take a photo of somebody wearing them as vampire fangs.

—Halloween Chow

Take a video of somebody in costume ordering food at a cafe or fast food restaurant in character.

—Halloween Classics

Take a photo of somebody dressed up as a Ghost, Witches, Skeleton, Demon, Vampire, or Zombie. You can also take a photo of as many people dressed up as superheroes assembled into a squad. You can also take a photo of somebody dressed up as a Firefighter, Nurse, Police Officer, Soldier, or Doctor.

—College Scavenger Hunt Ideas

There are a lot of fun ideas to try with adults in college. Find another student in the Arts Building and take a video of you acting out a short passage from their favorite Shakespeare play with them.

You can also take a photo of you shaking hands with somebody wearing a tie inside the Business Building. Find out where the largest library on campus is and take a photo of yourself reading in the main study hall.

—Scavenger Hunt Ideas for St. Patrick's Day

You can take a photo with somebody wearing a Team Ireland soccer (football) or rugby jersey. You can also take a picture with somebody wearing some festive St. Patrick’s Day stockings. Find as many leprechaun hats as you can and take a photo of your team members or strangers wearing them. Bonus points for each hat.

—Scavenger Hunt Ideas for Valentines Day

You can use these ideas as the foundation for your Valentine's Day scavenger hunt. You can take a video of you holding up your heart saying "I Love You to Pieces". You can also take pictures of the shapes you used to fill your heart!

—Christmas Scavenger Hunt Idea

Take a photo of everyone on your team with their noses colored red like Santa’s favorite reindeer. You can also find a mall Santa or have a team member dress up as Santa Claus. Take a photo of another team member sitting on Santa’s lap.

—Outdoor Scavenger Hunt Idea

This is a fun way to be one with nature. You can find a statue, a monument, or an everyday object dedicated with a plaque. Photograph your team next to your find. You can also take a photo of a teammate climbing up and hanging from a tree.

—Office Scavenger Hunt Idea

This could be fun at your workplace. You can find somebody that speaks another language and ask them to teach your team a song in that language. Then, take a video of your team singing the song together.

—City-Based Scavenger Hunt Ideas

This is another way to socialize with people in your city and get to know places. You can try to find all the art workshops in your city or historical objects in the museum. You can also try all the old restaurants in your city and get to know the history behind them.

Conclusion

Scavenger hunts are one way to kill boredom. They also help build unity amongst your friends and your workmates. You can try out some of these other ideas and see what works for your workmates or friends. But if you are too busy to plan one yourself, 212Quest can help you out! Find out how 212Quest can help you make your next scavenger hunt a fun and thrilling experience by contacting us.

Dr Travel

212AutoWorld

+1 2124706688

Visit us on social media:

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Claus#Fast Food Restaurant#Art#Restaurants#American Muscle Take#Ford#Chevrolet#Dodge#Cassette#Team Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Outdoor scavenger hunt lists at library

Outdoor scavenger hunt lists are available for pick-up at the Chetek Public Library, located at 321 Moore St. These are great for getting people of all ages outside, exploring the natural world around us. Some focus on things found in backyards, others on water or forest environments. Color pictures offer clues and a check box keeps things organized. Nothing needs to be picked up, collected or even touched. The idea is to observe nature without harming it.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Explore and enjoy nature with 'Art in the Park Scavenger Hunt'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Park and Recreation month with its "Art in the Park Scavenger Hunt." The event is happening from 6 p.m. - 8:00p.m. Thursday at George Rogers Clark Park. Kids will be given a scavenger hunt list with items to find...
Montgomery County, MOmystandardnews.com

Area kids enjoy MCMS’ book scavenger hunt

Even though school has been over since May, Kiristie Hogue was determined to get students in the Montgomery County R-II School District active in reading over the summer. So on June 24, the Montgomery County Middle School teacher teamed up with 35 students to put together a scavenger hunt for children to find books in three different places in Montgomery City — Montgomery City Elementary School, Wabash Park and Norwood Park.
Hobbiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Get in the game: Local jigsaw puzzle store hosting free scavenger hunt

Jul. 29—Puzzles Plus, a locally-owned jigsaw puzzle store with two locations in Beavercreek, has teamed up with the Greene County Public Library, Primrose Schools and other local businesses to host a month-long scavenger hunt. The free scavenger hunt kicked off on Saturday, July 24, and will conclude on Friday, Sept....
kumon.com

Alphabet Scavenger Hunt Activity Sheet

Whether you and your child are spending time at home or heading out on an adventure, this Alphabet Scavenger Hunt is the perfect activity to do! Your child can find and write the name of one object for each letter of the alphabet. That’s 26 unique items that can be spotted from anywhere!
Deridder, LAbeauregarddailynews.net

'Where's Nat' Scavenger Hunt begins Tuesday

The 2021 “National Night Out,” a collaboration between the DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Sheriff's Office, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds in DeRidder. As part of the National Night Out the DeRidder Police Department along with the...
Lockport, NYLockport Union-Sun

Family scavenger hunt organized at Upson Park

Barge Canal Optimist Club of Lockport is hosting "Trail Clues," a family scavenger hunt, at Upson Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The free activity is designed to be undertaken by children aged 2 to 12 years and their parents / guardians together, outdoors and at their own pace.
northlibertyiowa.org

Participate in a Photo Scavenger Hunt of North Liberty Sites & Sights

A new North Liberty photo scavenger hunt game is available for you to check out and complete at your leisure. Battle against another team or play on your own!. Who: You and anyone you want on your team. The activity is free, but game packet requires a reservation. A maximum of five packets are available for five teams to compete concurrently.
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Online Scavenger Hunt

Prize Mule may not be heading to the San Diego Convention Center right about now… but we’ve got fun, games, and prizes for you anyway! We’re kicking today off with an Online Scavenger Hunt, with lots of fun prizes!. To enter, simply head here and fill out the answers to...
Gulfport, FLthegabber.com

Gulfport Scavenger Hunt Looks for Gecko Art

This year, Gulfport’s annual Gecko World festivities will be complemented by a grassroots art “hide and seek” event organized by hometown artists. The premise is simple: Artists create their gecko-themed pieces and at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 they will hide the lizards locally for “seekers” to discover until the cutoff at 5 p.m.
Coon Rapids, IA1380kcim.com

Downtown Dash & Dine Combines Scavenger Hunt Fun With Food, Drinks And Dueling Pianos

Mark your calendars now for the Downtown Dash and Dine in Coon Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 4. This will be a first annual fundraiser for Main Street Coon Rapids and will be held at the Legion Hall on Main Street. The fun begins at the 1:30 registration and 2 p.m. shotgun start for what is being touted as the not your average scavenger hunt where teams of four to eight participate in an Amazing Race style of activity with a Coon Rapids vibe. All participants must be 18 or over and prizes will be awarded. The cost is $75 per team and included the scavenger hunt, dinner and entertainment. The Legion bar will open at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner of Arcadia’s prime pork sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, coleslaw, mac-n-cheese and desserts from local bakers will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening’s entertainment will be Felix & Fingers dueling pianos at 6 p.m. Registrations and reservations are due by Aug. 20 and tickets can be picked up at the Main Street Coon Rapids Office during normal business hours. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Those with questions can call the office at 712-999-4769.
Kenyon, MNsouthernminn.com

Field of Flags, scavenger hunt, museum and more

The end of July is the time of the summer when young people begin to look for new things to do to fill their days. One activity that is ongoing through the end of August is the Kenyon Library Photo Scavenger Hunt. Every Tuesday, Kenyon Library staff will post a new photo on the library web page and Facebook page taken somewhere in the city of Kenyon. The subjects of all pictures are visible without having to uncover anything and are located outside. None of the scavenger hunt photos were taken of private residential property.
Lifestylephillyfunguide.com

Watson Adventures’ Haunted Philadelphia Scavenger Hunt

Join Watson Adventures on a unique haunted scavenger hunt!. Armed with a flashlight, you’ll visit ghost-plagued buildings and secret cemeteries while learning the stories of the restless souls you might disturb. Starring the spirits of 1776 in Independence Hall, Ben Franklin (of course), the Hag of Pine Street, the spectral poltergeist of St. Peter’s, a Quaker to make you quake in Washington Square, the burning bride of City Tavern, and various other apparitions, sudden chills, rustlings and knockings.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Allison Burney

A Sea Creature Scavenger Hunt the Whole Family Will Love

One of the reasons many people love going to aquariums is that you get to see and learn about so many different marine creatures all in one place. Aquariums are full of sea animals of all kinds and are brimming with enough information to make your head spin. For those who don’t live near the ocean or don’t like to swim, an aquarium could be the only opportunity to see what lies beneath the surface of the water up close.

Comments / 0

Community Policy