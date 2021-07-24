Council Bluffs restaurant owner found guilty of sex trafficking
COUNCIL BLUFFS — A Council Bluffs businessman has been found guilty of sex trafficking and drug charges in federal court. Hershal James Ratliff, 71, a longtime area businessman and owner of Jimmy’s All American Malt Shop and Grill in Council Bluffs, was found guilty Friday of four counts of sex trafficking minors, two counts of sex trafficking adults and two counts of distributing a controlled substance to a person under 21, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.omaha.com
