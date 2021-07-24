5 injured in 2-car crash near Mount Vernon

Four people suffered serious injuries and a fifth minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 174 at Interstate 44, 3 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

One of the drivers, Brittney D. Masters, 26, of Greenfield, and two of her passengers, Shayne A. Robertson, 33, of Carthage, and Hutchenson N. Allhands, 40, of Mount Vernon, were taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries, the state patrol said.

A passenger in the second vehicle, Joan Morley, 76, of Hauestadt, Indiana, also was taken to that hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, James Q. Morley, 79, also of Hauestadt, was taken to the hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.

Masters' vehicle was westbound and Morley's car eastbound when Morley failed to yield the right of way and the two collided, the patrol said.

• A Crane man sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 60 at Lawrence County Road 1160 in Verona, the state patrol said.

James D. McHolland, 52, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital.

Edward L. Baca, 34, of Lockwood, was driving a westbound car that ran into the rear of the vehicle McHolland was driving when McHolland slowed to make a turn, the patrol said. McHolland's car left the road and struck a fence after the collision.